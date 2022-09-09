Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 9, 2022

The 32-foot gillnetter F/V Deja Vu sails on Aug. 3, 2020, near Metlakatla. (Photo courtesy of Johon Atkinson)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

After more than a week, the search continues for a missing group of moose hunters near Bethel. Also, a court ruling allows Metlakatla tribal members to fish outside reservation boundaries. And master carvers and their apprentices create Juneau’s Totem Pole Trail.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Will McCarthy in Bethel

Katherine Rose and Tash Kimmel in Sitka

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.