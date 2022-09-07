Salmonfest in Ninilchik, Alaska

Cook Inlet Keepers Salmon art and an anti Pebble Mine sign at Salmonfest 2022.

Salmonfest is Alaska’s largest outdoor music festival held every year in Ninilchik Alaska. Around 8000 attendees, musicians, vendors, and volunteers gather for three days of music, camping, and celebrations and to protect salmon. For the past few years host, Paul Twardock roamed the festival grounds and nearby camping areas recording people’s experiences with the music, camping, and their connection to salmon. Interviewees include the festival producer Jim Stearns, Salmonfest radio host and Cook Inlet Keeper staff member Satchel Pondolfina and participants ranging from kids to retirees. Please enjoy this opportunity to learn what the big deal is about camping and music festivals!

