Hometown Alaska: Meet the Log Cabin Quilters and find out what they do with all the quilts they create

With winter coming on, maybe you need a cozy, creative activity you can do with friends that adds up to something beautiful?
Today’s Hometown Alaska introduces the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild. Their unjuried annual Great Alaska Quilt Show is Sept. 17-18. With something like 100 quilts on display, and another 50 small quilts up for auction, you can get a good idea of what this group does. The annual fundraising event is free to attend and has moved from the old Conoco Phillips building to a new location, First United Methodist Church at 725 W 9th Avenue. Parking is also free.
Today’s program was prerecorded for scheduling reasons so we won’t be taking your calls. Join us to meet quilters and find out why this craft and art became their passion.
GUESTS:
- Peggy Brewer, president of the ALCQ
- Pat Sims, member of the ALCQ
- Lynne Seitz, member of the ALCQ
- Sheila Toomey, publicity, ALCQ
LINKS:
- “It ain’t your grandma’s quilting bee anymore,” Senior Voice, Aug. 1, 2022.
- Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild blog, scroll topics at the top of the page.
- ALCQ Meetings and Fun Page, blog page for details on their many local service projects.
- ALCQ Facebook page
- 10 Decades and Counting, images of ALCQ 2015 centennial project, Anchorage through the decades in quilted images.
- The history of quilting, Wikipedia.
PARTICIPATE:
- Today’s podcast was prerecorded so we won’t be taking calls during the program.
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the broadcast.
- Post your comment or question below.
- FIRST AIR: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 8 p.m.
- PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.