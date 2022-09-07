Hometown Alaska: Meet the Log Cabin Quilters and find out what they do with all the quilts they create

This quilt will be raffled off at the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild 2-day Great Alaska Quilt Show September 17-18 at First United Methodist Church, 725 W 9th Avenue.

Pattern: “New Moon Kit” by Jinny Beyer donated by Marilyn Barnett

Pieced by: Beverly Glenn

Quilted and Bound by: Katy Neher Photo courtesy of the ALCQ.

With winter coming on, maybe you need a cozy, creative activity you can do with friends that adds up to something beautiful?

Poster for this year’s Great Alaska Quilt Show, their first after a 2-year absence. Photo courtesy of ALCQ.

Today’s Hometown Alaska introduces the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild. Their unjuried annual Great Alaska Quilt Show is Sept. 17-18. With something like 100 quilts on display, and another 50 small quilts up for auction, you can get a good idea of what this group does. The annual fundraising event is free to attend and has moved from the old Conoco Phillips building to a new location, First United Methodist Church at 725 W 9th Avenue. Parking is also free.

Today’s program was prerecorded for scheduling reasons so we won’t be taking your calls. Join us to meet quilters and find out why this craft and art became their passion.

GUESTS:

Peggy Brewer , president of the ALCQ

, president of the ALCQ Pat Sims , member of the ALCQ

, member of the ALCQ Lynne Seitz , member of the ALCQ

, member of the ALCQ Sheila Toomey, publicity, ALCQ

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE: