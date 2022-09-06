What to know about Alaska’s ballot measure on whether to hold another constitutional convention

Vic Fischer points to his signature on Alaska’s constitution at his Anchorage home on November 3, 2021. (Lori Townsend/Alaska Public Media)

This year Alaskans will vote on whether or not to hold another state constitutional convention.

Here are the basics on what to know about the ballot measure.

What is a state constitutional convention?

It’s when a group of elected individuals gather to write the governing document for a state.

Alaska’s first constitutional convention was in 1955-56. The document was written by 55 delegates and was adopted after a vote by the general public. Though Alaska’s Constitution has been amended 28 times since it was originally written, there has not been another constitutional convention.

Why does that matter now?

Every 10 years, Alaskans are asked to vote on whether or not they want to host another constitutional convention. The state’s constitution requires it. The question “Shall there be a Constitutional Convention?” is on the ballot this November.

What happens if a majority of people vote in favor of holding another convention?

Then there will be another convention during which elected delegates will propose, discuss, and vote on any changes to the constitution. This could include everything from small amendments to a complete overhaul.

After the delegates vote on the changes, the new constitution must be approved by voters in Alaska. It’s possible for the majority of people to vote against the proposed changes. If that happens, the constitution will remain unchanged.

How much would a convention cost?

That’s unclear. An estimate created by Republican Sen. Gary Steven’s office puts the total at about $17 million. It’s based on what it costs to run a legislative session.

What would be the timeline for the convention?

Much of the exact timeline is still unclear. The Legislature may face challenges in passing a law to set the constitutional convention process, including how to elect delegates. So it’s not even clear when voters will choose delegates, though that could happen in the next statewide election in 2024.

What happens if a majority of people vote against holding another convention?

Then the state constitution remains the same. It is possible for the Legislature to call for a convention at any time, though they never have in the past.

Are there other ways to change the state’s constitution?

Yes. The Legislature can propose amendments. If they pass each house with a two-thirds majority then the public will vote on the amendments during the next general election. Voters cannot propose constitutional amendments through ballot initiatives.

How do I learn more?

