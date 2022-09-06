Talk of Alaska: The Race to November

Mary Peltola, Sarah Palin and Nick Begich were the candidates on the special election ballot in August. (Liz Rukin/Alaska Public Media)

The results of Alaska’s first ranked choice election may have surprised some Alaskans. Democrat Mary Peltola prevailed in the special election for the current U.S. House term, beating two Republicans. Now the real race is on for November where candidates are also competing for Governor, U.S. Senate and state legislative races. What have we learned from this first ranked choice experience and what might it reveal for November? Alaska reporters join us for a campaign discussion on the next Talk of Alaska.

