Fairbanks police arrest suspect in death of 75-year-old woman

Judson Sherrell, 21, was arrested by Fairbanks police in the Sept. 3, 2022 death of 75-year-old Carole Jo Romberg. (From Fairbanks Police Department)

A 21-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Sunday in connection with the murder of an elderly woman at her southside apartment early last weekend.

Judson Sherrell is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges related to the murder of 75-year-old Carole Jo Romberg. Police found Romberg’s body in her apartment on 28th Avenue early Saturday morning, after they responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a garage door in that area and then driving away.

A Fairbanks police spokesperson declined Monday to say what charges Sherrell will face. The spokesperson said police will release more details of their investigation today.

Police identified Sherrell as a suspect Saturday afternoon and launched a citywide manhunt. They said he may be driving Romberg’s car, which had been stolen.

After Sherrell was apprehended Sunday, police thanked members of the public who’d provided tips and help to law enforcement officers during the search.