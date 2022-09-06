Anchorage police arrest man who they say shot at cars on the Glenn Highway

An Anchorage police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police have arrested a 37-year-old man who they say was firing a gun Tuesday evening at cars driving along the Glenn Highway in Northeast Anchorage.

At least one person was injured.

Police say Franklin Dias Jr. faces numerous charges including assault, reckless endangerment and weapons misconduct.

Police said they received multiple calls shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about a man walking along the bike trail near the Glenn and Boniface Parkway overpass, and shooting into traffic.

Gunfire hit a passenger in a car. That person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to police. A responding police vehicle was also hit. The officer was not injured.

Police responding to the scene say they saw Dias and a woman, 20-year-old Evamarie Booth, running on the bike trail.

“Initially the male and female did not respond to commands, but then they became compliant when they saw how many officers had arrived on scene,” police said in a statement.

Police said just before Dias was taken into custody officers saw him throw a handgun over a Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson fence, which was later recovered. Police also found a large knife in the area. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to police.

Both Dias and Booth were taken into custody for questioning. Booth was charged with resisting.

Dias is in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex Wednesday morning.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with charges filed.