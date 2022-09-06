Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Reporters flocked to former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s home on the shores of Lake Lucille in Wasilla on Sept. 5, 2022 for her announcement that she is staying in the general-election race to succeed the late Rep. Don Young. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Both Republicans running for Alaska’s lone congressional seat show no intentions of dropping out. Also, a shortage of available rentals in Sitka has locals stressed. And two harbor seals rescued on a Kasilof beach this summer return to the sea.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage

Nina Kravinsky in Bethel

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Hope McKenney in Homer

and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.