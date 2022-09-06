Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Both Republicans running for Alaska’s lone congressional seat show no intentions of dropping out. Also, a shortage of available rentals in Sitka has locals stressed. And two harbor seals rescued on a Kasilof beach this summer return to the sea.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage
Nina Kravinsky in Bethel
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Hope McKenney in Homer
and Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.