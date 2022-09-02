Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 2, 2022

Mary Peltola discusses new ideas with her campaign team on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Alaska Public Media/Matt Faubion)

The Alaska Native community reacts to Mary Peltola’s special election win. Also, Alaskans will soon have access to new COVID boosters that target the original strain and omicron variants. And a roving grammarian and her Grammar Table visit Anchorage.

