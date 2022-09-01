Alaska State Troopers mark diversity milestone with first Black director

Col. Maurice “Mo” Hughes is the first black director of the Alaska State Troopers. (From Alaska Department of Public Safety)

The Alaska State Troopers have named the force’s first Black officer in overall command of the force, at a moment when the organization continues to confront challenges in both diversity and overall staffing.

Maurice “Mo” Hughes was named Wednesday as the new colonel in charge of AST, as part of a leadership shift in response to Deputy Public Safety Commissioner Leon Morgan’s retirement after 25 years of service. Current AST director Col. Bryan Barlow will replace Morgan, with Hughes – currently the commander of troopers’ A Detachment covering Southeast Alaska and the Kenai Peninsula – moving into Barlow’s position.

DPS officials emphasized Hughes’ wide variety of experience, ranging from service as a K9 handler and firearms instructor to supervising court service officers and working with troopers’ recruitment team.

“Colonel Hughes is the first African American to serve as the Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers or serve above the rank of Captain,” DPS officials said in a statement. “Colonel Hughes began his career with the Alaska State Troopers in 1990, and since his appointment, he has worked in Soldotna, Delta Junction, Kodiak, and Anchorage.”

On Wednesday Hughes thanked African-Americans who rose before him within AST including the first Black trooper, retired lieutenant Dr. Ed Rhodes, and troopers’ first two Black captains, Alaska State Defense Force Brig. Gen. Simon Brown and B Detachment head Tony April.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve Alaskans as the Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and lead the nation’s most elite law enforcement agency into the future,” Hughes said in the statement. “Becoming the first African American Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers is a historical moment and represents the diversity of the Alaska State Troopers.”

Hughes takes over a statewide force of about 350 sworn troopers, which has remained overwhelmingly white in recent years. State officials acknowledged in 2020 that despite ongoing efforts to diversify recruitment, 87.3 percent of troopers were white based on payroll data – a percentage which has risen slightly as of May to 88.1 percent.

During the same time period Alaska Native and American Indian troopers fell from 4.8 percent to 3.7 percent of the force, with Black troopers falling from 3.1 percent to 2.9 percent. Hispanic troopers rose from 3.4 percent of the force to 4 percent, while Asian and biracial troopers remained at 1.1 and 0.3 percent of the ranks respectively.

The force has also faced ongoing concerns related to retention, with positions across much of Western Alaska understaffed by 22 percent last year according to a study commissioned by the department. Troopers in affected posts including Bethel, Dillingham, Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome told researchers the shortfalls have led to some crimes – including alcohol and drug-related cases, as well as some property crimes – not being investigated.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, speaking Wednesday alongside DPS Commissioner and former AST director James Cockrell, hailed troopers as “the tip of the spear for law enforcement service across the state.” “The appointment of Bryan Barlow and Mo Hughes to these leadership roles will continue the tradition of excellence that DPS is known for, and I look forward to working with them,” Dunleavy said.

