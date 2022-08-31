Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s U.S. House seat. Also, police say a Ketchikan man picked up a half million dollars worth of illegal drugs. And after a multi-year lawsuit, cruise lines sign an agreement with the city of Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Maria Dudzak and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Riley Board in Nikiski
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.