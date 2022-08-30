Talk of Alaska: Fentanyl and Overdose Deaths

Fentanyl pills. (Photo courtesy North Bay Police Service.)

High rates of substance abuse and addiction have long plagued Alaska, but in recent years, fentanyl has greatly increased the number of overdose deaths. New forms of the illicit drug are raising alarms for prevention advocates. The combination of pills that look like candy and the lethal risk of even small amounts of fentanyl means everyone should know what to watch for to help keep themselves and children safe. We’ll discuss how Fentanyl is getting to Alaska and what’s being done to stop it.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Michael Troster, Director, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas

Sandy Snodgrass, community advocate

Karen Malcolm, community advocate

James Klugman, Assistant U.S. Attorney and HIDTA and Opioid Coordinator

