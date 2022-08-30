Talk of Alaska: Fentanyl and Overdose Deaths

By
Laura Philion, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Fentanyl pills. (Photo courtesy North Bay Police Service.)

High rates of substance abuse and addiction have long plagued Alaska, but in recent years, fentanyl has greatly increased the number of overdose deaths. New forms of the illicit drug are raising alarms for prevention advocates. The combination of pills that look like candy and the lethal risk of even small amounts of fentanyl means everyone should know what to watch for to help keep themselves and children safe. We’ll discuss how Fentanyl is getting to Alaska and what’s being done to stop it.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Michael Troster, Director, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas
  • Sandy Snodgrass, community advocate
  • Karen Malcolm, community advocate
  • James Klugman, Assistant U.S. Attorney and HIDTA and Opioid Coordinator

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

