Orienteering in and around Anchorage, Alaska

Orienteering is the sport of using a map and compass to navigate the outdoors. The Arctic Orienteering Club in Anchorage organizes orienteering races and events during the summer months that are open to everyone, competitors, or those just out to learn new trails and open spaces. This Outdoor Explorer introduces the sport, discusses how new technology and mapping are influencing orienteering, and we learn from Olympic nordic skier Scott Patterson what it’s like to be a beginner. Also on the show are Jen Jolliff, author of Fogunner, and Mike Robinson, Arctic Orienteering Club board president.

HOST: Paul Twardock

Olympian Scott Patterson, author Jen Jolliff, and Mike Robinson of the Arctic Orienteering club

Arctic Orienteering Club

Scott Patterson’s bio

Fogrunner by Jen Jolliff

BROADCAST: Thursday, September 1st, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 1st, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

