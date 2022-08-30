Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Mary Peltola has been fishing on the Kuskokwim since she was a child. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. House candidate Mary Peltola goes home to Bethel as she waits for tomorrow’s election results. Also, Juneau police collect DNA samples from people with certain past convictions. And childhood vaccinations for things like polio and measles are on the decline in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.