Man shot by Anchorage police faces 19 charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder

An Anchorage Police Department vehicle at the intersection of Tudor Rd. and Lake Otis Parkway, near where an officer shot a suspect early Friday morning. Officials said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

An Anchorage man shot by police last Friday now faces 19 charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder.

Police identified the man Monday as 36-year-old Michael Valu, and identified the officer who shot him as Curtis Wockenfuss.

Police say Valu fired a weapon inside a North Anchorage home early Friday morning before leaving with an elementary school aged child. Police said the child was related to Valu, but didn’t specify how.

Officers found Valu and the child roughly two hours later at a Midtown Anchorage intersection. Police say they ordered Valu to stop multiple times, before he aimed a handgun at officers. Officer Wockenfuss fired twice at Valu, striking him in his midsection, according to police.

During the altercation, Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle says, Valu tried using the child as a human shield. Kerle says the child was unharmed.

Valu was taken to the hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries. He also faces 15 felony assault charges and a charge of misconduct involving a firearm.

Police say Wockenfuss has been placed on four days of administrative leave while the state Office of Special Prosecutions determines whether his use of force against Valu was justified.