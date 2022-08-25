Jen Aschoff completing the Chugach 120 on the summit of The Mitre, photo courtesy of Jen Aschoff. Jen Aschoff leading Flute Peak, photo courtesy of Jen Aschoff.

Our guest for this show is Jen Aschoff, a geology professor at UAA who recently became the tenth person and the second woman to complete the Chugach 120. The Chugach 120 is the 120 peaks in the Chugach State Park with a prominence of 500 feet or more. Unlike the Chugach Linkup, which links all front range 12 peaks over 5000 feet in one go, the Chugach 120 can only be achieved over a period of years. It entails some relatively easy walk-up summits but also some technical climbs, including rock and ice climbing, with long approaches that may include glacier travel. Jen looks at the Chugach 120 as a personal challenge that anyone who likes to hike can work up to; she will share how to get started and connected to the peak bagger community.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: Jen Aschoff, a geology professor at UAA

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 25th, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 25th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

