Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 25, 2022

A person with a machete closes the door inside the warming tent outside the Sullivan Arena shelter the morning of Nov. 19, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s assembly and mayor remain at odds over a winter homeless shelter. Also, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District deals with its bus driver shortage. And a volunteer DJ spins Gospel music every Sunday in Kotzebue.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.