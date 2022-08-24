Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

City-hired geologists say there’s risk of catastrophic failure at this slide zone above the Railroad Dock. Aug. 2, 2022. (Claire Stremple/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The risk of a major rock slide is causing cruise ships to skip Skagway. Also, biologists plan to study how kelp farms could boost the economy and impact fish. And two rescued harbor seal pups get ready to go back into the ocean.

Reports tonight from:

Raegan Miller and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska

and Hope McKenney in Seward

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.