Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison

Hiland Mountain Correctional Center (Department of Corrections photo)

A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.

Minock is the third person to die in department custody this month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department’s statement. A cause of death was not provided.

Earlier this month, the department reported the deaths of 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson and 62-year-old David Eric Bristow at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department said neither of those deaths were COVID-related.

Nine people have died in the corrections department’s custody this year.