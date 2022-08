Anchorage Press Managing Editor O’Hara Shipe (Photo by Madmen Studios. Courtesy of O’Hara Shipe)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from O’Hara Shipe. She took over as managing editor of the Anchorage Press in March after being a long-time contributor to the alt-weekly. She is also the state director for cannabis magazine Alaska Leaf and has her own photography business Shipe Shots. We discuss her professional hockey career, her work as a journalist and her goals for the paper.

