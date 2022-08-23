Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
More than a year after voters approved them, Anchorage police still don’t have body cameras. Also, Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska is the best place to mine for critical minerals. And the end of a federal free lunch program is leaving some parents confused.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Riley Board in Kenai
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
and Katherine Moncure in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.