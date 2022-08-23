“Shall there be a constitutional convention?” A debate on November’s ballot question — Sept. 29

Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.

Alaska Public Media is partnering with UAA Seawolf Debate and Commonwealth North to host a debate between advocates on both sides of the issue. Other media organizations will also be able to pose questions.

Who: On the pro-convention side — Bob Bird and Loren Leman. On the anti-convention side — Joelle Hall and Matt Shuckerow.

When: Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wendy Williamson Auditorium at the University of Alaska Anchorage

Watch: In person or online (details to come)

