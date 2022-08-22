Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 22, 2022

The proposed Donlin Gold mine site in 2014. The site is located north of Crooked Creek, which sits on the Kuskokwim River. (Photo by Dean Swope / KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The last remaining private company with a lease to drill in ANWR has pulled out. Also, local opposition builds against Donlin Gold’s proposed mine. And the unusual bet that motivated a Bristol Bay high school student to graduate.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

William McCarthy in Bethel

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Katherine Rose in Sitka

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Eric Bork and Katie Anastas.