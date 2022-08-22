Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier

Passengers disembark from the Serenade of the Seas in Haines on May 12, 2022. It was the first ship to visit Haines since 2019. (Corinne Smith/KHNS)

Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported.

However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did in July 2019, the summer before the pandemic, the report released Friday says.

The leisure and hospitality industry had about 3,800 more jobs last month than in July 2021, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector had about 2,900 more jobs. However, job numbers in both sectors lagged far behind July 2019 counts, according to the report.

There were 600 more jobs in construction last month than a year earlier, and construction was one of the sectors where July job numbers were above 2019 levels, according to the report. Others included the wholesale sector and education and health.

