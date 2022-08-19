Wild Trails with Brad Meiklejohn

The Wild Trails book cover. Brad Meilkejohn Caribou Trails in the Brooks Range, photo by Paul Twardock.

What is it like to be an avalanche specialist? A conservationist? A wilderness traveler? A Buddhist? Brad Meiklejohn is a long-time Alaskan who has written a new book titled The Wild Trails that explores these topics and more. On this show Brad discusses the challenges and rewards of helping others and the natural world, including his work on restoring the Eklutna watershed by removing an old dam by working with the Eklutna People and others. His insights on recreation, conservation, and self-growth are based on his work as an avalanche forecaster and educator, co-founder of the American Packrafting Association, his role as the Alaska State Director of the Conservation Fund, and his many significant trips to the Arctic and other wild places.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST:

Brad Meiklejohn

LINKS:

The Wild Trails: Brad Meiklejohn: Bradmeiklejohn@aol.com (email Brad to get a copy)

Rewilding.org and The Wild Trails excerpts: https://rewilding.org/how-to-be-a-conservationist/ https://rewilding.org/we-lied-to-you

The Conservation Fund

Face of this place

American Packraft Association

Eklutna Dam Removal

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 18th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 18th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

