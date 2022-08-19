Talk of Alaska: Back to school amid hiring shortages

An empty classroom at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé in Juneau on Wednesday. With the new school year approaching, school districts throughout the state are struggling to properly staff schools and classrooms. (Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon)

Ready or not, school season is upon us. After two years of pandemic interruptions, many districts are hopeful for consistent in-person instruction. But a shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other staff is creating a stressful start to the school year for administrators and parents alike. Some districts are looking outside the country for help, and others hope new legislation will attract more teachers to Alaska schools.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lisa Parady, Executive Director, Alaska Council of School Administrators

Susan Nedza, Chief School Administrator, Bering Strait School District

