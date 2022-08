Molly of Denali Visits Alaska State Fair 2022- Aug. 26 & 27

Join Molly of Denali at the Alaska State Fair! Meet and take pictures with Molly, all weekend long.

Molly of Denali will be at the 2022 Alaska State Fair Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Gathering Place.

For more information, follow Alaska State Fair on Facebook or visit alaskastatefair.org.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Gathering Place at Alaska State Fair (Palmer, Alaska

FOR MORE INFORMATION: alaskastatefair.org

(Image used in marketing is via Alaska State Fair)