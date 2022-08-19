Line One: Pediatric endocrinology in Alaska

Children in Alaska can be affected by unique pediatric endocrine disorders like rickets, precocious or delayed puberty, short stature, thyroid dysfunction and pituitary gland disorders. Many of these have lifelong effects and can be difficult to identify. Some of these disorders are diagnosed at a higher rate in Alaska than in the Lower 48. How do these disorders show up and what treatments are available?

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Dr. Rachel Lescher, board certified Pediatric Endocrinologist, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

https://pedsendo.org/patient-resources/what-is-a-pediatric-endocrinologist/

Information on what pediatric endocrinology is, what diseases we treat, and additional resources from the Pediatric Endocrine Society



https://health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/eph/Pages/VitaminD.aspx

Know how much vitamin D is right for your family, with the updated information, from the Alaska Department of health.

Information on what conditions babies are often screened for within the first 24 hours after birth.

Newborn Bloodspot Screening: Services – info on the Alaska Newborn Screening program, which screens for congenital endocrine diseases – congenital adrenal hyperplasia and congenital hypothyroidism



Clinical Growth Charts Abnormalities in growth can lead to diagnoses of many health problems, including pediatric endocrine conditions. childhood growth charts; all infants, children, and adolescents should have their lengths/heights, weights, and BMIs plotted and monitored on growth charts at regular intervals.

Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight – American Academy of Pediatrics Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight resources and support

