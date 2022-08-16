Talk of Alaska: Why are fewer people staying in Alaska long term?

Thousands of people move in and out of Alaska every year. But people who moved to Alaska in recent years are not staying as long as they used to. There are plenty of available jobs, so what are the factors that contribute to higher rates of outmigration and what might it indicate for Alaska’s future? Small business leaders, economists and researchers look at possible solutions to attract and keep people in our state.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jon Bittner, Executive Director, Small Business Development Center

Jeanette Lee, Senior Researcher & Alaska Lead, Sightline Institute

Dan Robinson, Research Chief, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

LINKS & RESOURCES:

Alaska Economic Trends, August 2022

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.