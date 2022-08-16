Alaska election guide: Q&As with candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor

The Anchorage Daily News invited the candidates for statewide office — U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor — to give their views on key issues and to discuss their priorities if elected ahead of the Aug. 16 primary and special U.S. House election and the Nov. 8 general election. Many of the questions came directly from readers or were based on readers’ suggestions.
Here’s how the candidates responded.
RELATED: What to know about the upcoming Alaska election
Candidates
D = Democrat; R = Republican; L = Libertarian; AIP = Alaskan Independence Party; NP = Nonpartisan; NA = Non-affiliated; U = Undeclared
* incumbent
U.S. House – Special Election
(Voters rank candidates in order of preference)
Sarah Palin (R) – Did not respond
Compare the candidates’ answers side-by-side
U.S. Senate – Primary
(Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election)
Edgar Blatchford (D) – Did not respond
Sidney “Sid” Hill (NP) – Did not respond
Buzz Kelley (R) – Did not respond
John Schiess (R) – Did not respond
Karl Speights (R) – Did not respond
Ivan Taylor (D) – Did not respond
U.S. House – Primary
(Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election)
Ted Heintz (NP) – Did not respond
David Hughes (U) – Did not respond
Davis LeBlanc (U) – Did not respond
Robert “Bob” Lyons (R) – Did not respond
Sherry Mettler (U) – Did not respond
Robert Ornelas (American Indep. Party) – Did not respond
Sarah Palin (R) – Did not respond
Silvio Pellegrini (U) – Did not respond
Andrew Phelps (NP) – Did not respond
Brad Snowden (R) – Did not respond
Denise Williams (R) – Did not respond
Tremayne Wilson (NP) – Did not respond
Governor – Primary
(Voters select one candidate)
Mike Dunleavy (R)* – Did not respond
David Haeg (R) – Did not respond
William Nemec (U) – Did not respond
Charlie Pierce (R) – Did not respond
William “Billy” Toien (L) – Did not respond
Bruce Walden (R) – Did not respond
…
Find additional candidate info at the Alaska Division of Elections.
…
For more elections news from Alaska Public Media visit alaskapublic.org/elections and sign up for our free weekly newsletter, Alaska At-Large.