Alaska election guide: Q&As with candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and governor

By
Anchorage Daily News
-
two people voting
Voters cast their ballots in Bethtel. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

The Anchorage Daily News invited the candidates for statewide office — U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor — to give their views on key issues and to discuss their priorities if elected ahead of the Aug. 16 primary and special U.S. House election and the Nov. 8 general election. Many of the questions came directly from readers or were based on readers’ suggestions.

Here’s how the candidates responded.

RELATED: What to know about the upcoming Alaska election

Candidates

D = Democrat; R = Republican; L = Libertarian; AIP = Alaskan Independence Party; NP = Nonpartisan; NA = Non-affiliated; U = Undeclared

* incumbent

U.S. House – Special Election

(Voters rank candidates in order of preference)

Nick Begich III (R)

Sarah Palin (R) – Did not respond

Mary Peltola (D)

Compare the candidates’ answers side-by-side

U.S. Senate – Primary

(Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election)

Edgar Blatchford (D) – Did not respond

Patricia Chesbro (D)

David Darden (U)

Dustin Darden (AIP)

Shoshana Gungurstein (NP)

Sidney “Sid” Hill (NP) – Did not respond

Jeremy Keller (NP)

Buzz Kelley (R) – Did not respond

Huhnkie Lee (U)

Samuel A. “Al” Merrill (R)

Lisa Murkowski (R)*

Pat Nolin (R)

John Schiess (R) – Did not respond

Kendall Shorkey (R)

Karl Speights (R) – Did not respond

Joe Stephens (AIP)

Ivan Taylor (D) – Did not respond

Sean Thorne (L)

Kelly Tshibaka (R)

U.S. House – Primary

(Voters select one candidate; top four advance to November election)

Jay Armstrong (R)

Nick Begich III (R)

Gregg Brelsford (U)

Chris Bye (L)

Lady Donna Dutchess (NP)

Ted Heintz (NP) – Did not respond

David Hughes (U) – Did not respond

Davis LeBlanc (U) – Did not respond

Robert “Bob” Lyons (R) – Did not respond

Sherry Mettler (U) – Did not respond

J.R. Myers (L)

Robert Ornelas (American Indep. Party) – Did not respond

Sarah Palin (R) – Did not respond

Silvio Pellegrini (U) – Did not respond

Mary Peltola (D)

Andrew Phelps (NP) – Did not respond

Randy Purham (R)

Brad Snowden (R) – Did not respond

Sherry Strizak (U)

Tara Sweeney (R)

Denise Williams (R) – Did not respond

Tremayne Wilson (NP) – Did not respond

Governor – Primary

(Voters select one candidate)

Mike Dunleavy (R)* – Did not respond

Les Gara (D)

David Haeg (R) – Did not respond

John Wayne Howe (AIP)

Christopher Kurka (R)

William Nemec (U) – Did not respond

Charlie Pierce (R) – Did not respond

William “Billy” Toien (L) – Did not respond

Bruce Walden (R) – Did not respond

Bill Walker (NP)

Find additional candidate info at the Alaska Division of Elections.

For more elections news from Alaska Public Media visit alaskapublic.org/elections and sign up for our free weekly newsletter, Alaska At-Large.

Previous articleCongress directs Interior to hold Cook Inlet lease sale this year
Next articleToday is Alaska’s first ranked choice election. Here’s what to know.
Anchorage Daily News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR