Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 15, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The federal government could take over management of silver salmon at the lower Kuskokwim River. Also, a former Mat-Su Borough Assembly member says Representative David Eastman shouldn’t hold office. And electric vehicle drivers head to the northernmost point on the road system.
Reports tonight from:
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and Katie Anastas.