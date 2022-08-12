The important role of water taxis in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

When a massive, unexpected landslide blocked the only road to Lowell Point, Tom Miller knew his water taxi service was the only way to move residents, school children, and tourists back and forth to the nearby town of Seward. With roughly 6,640 miles of coastline, water taxis are a vital part of the transportation and infrastructure in Alaska. In this episode of Indie Alaska, we hear Tom’s story and the history of his family’s business, Miller’s Landing.

Video by Valerie Kern

Story by Valerie Kern and Mizelle Mayo

Music by Universal Production Music

Related: Dozens of cars are still stuck behind Seward landslide as road clearing begins

Related: Road to Lowell Point near Seward is now completely open to traffic