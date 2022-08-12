The important role of water taxis in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Kern
-

When a massive, unexpected landslide blocked the only road to Lowell Point, Tom Miller knew his water taxi service was the only way to move residents, school children, and tourists back and forth to the nearby town of Seward. With roughly 6,640 miles of coastline, water taxis are a vital part of the transportation and infrastructure in Alaska. In this episode of Indie Alaska, we hear Tom’s story and the history of his family’s business, Miller’s Landing.

Video by Valerie Kern
Story by Valerie Kern and Mizelle Mayo
Music by Universal Production Music

