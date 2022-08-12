Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 12, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Three people died and two were injured in a fire at a Bethel housing complex. Conservative gubernatorial candidates go after Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s record. And health officials address misconceptions about monkeypox.
Reports tonight from:
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Kavitha George and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dylan Simard in Kodiak
and Corinne Smith in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and Katie Anastas.