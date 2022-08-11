State of Art: Meet this month’s makers at the IGCA

Ronald Viol, Scowling Man, glazed stoneware, approximately 16 x 9 x 11 inches (Image Courtesy of IGCA)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from three creatives that make up August’s diverse International Gallery of Contemporary Art exhibits. Rachael Juzeler has a love for rust and incorporating found objects into her sculptures, Ronald Viol examines human expression with his clay work, and Robert Werner engineers objects using 3D printing and computer processors. We find out more about the artists, their work and how it all fits together.

Rachael Juzeler WEBSITE

Robert Werner INSTRUCTABLES