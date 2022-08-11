Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Sara Palin gives a speech during the Trump rally at the Alaska Airlines Center on Saturday, Jul. 9 2022. (Kendrick Whiteman/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health director was hired with a fraudulent resume. Republican candidates in the special election are competing for the same pool of voters. Dipnetting brings crowds and their trash to Kenai Peninsula beaches, and volunteers are cleaning up.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Olivia Ebertz and Will McCarthy in Bethel

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

and Riley Board in Kasilof

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.