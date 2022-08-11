Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage Assembly wants to know how the city’s former health director was hired with a fraudulent resume. Republican candidates in the special election are competing for the same pool of voters. Dipnetting brings crowds and their trash to Kenai Peninsula beaches, and volunteers are cleaning up.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Olivia Ebertz and Will McCarthy in Bethel
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
and Riley Board in Kasilof
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.