What to know about the upcoming Alaska election

This year’s elections will look different than in the past.

Between ranked choice voting, redistricting, and the special election, there’s a bit to learn.

Voting logistics

When are the elections?

The primary election and the special election for the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s term is on Tuesday, Aug. 16. You can vote early now. Find out more information here.

The last day to get an absentee ballot was on Aug. 6, but you can still get a ballot delivered to you electronically until Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. Learn how here. You will need a way to print it.

The general election will be on Nov. 8.

Where do I vote on Aug. 16?

With redistricting, your polling place may have changed. Find out your polling place and voter registration status here. Rather look at a map? That’s available here. Type in your address, and it will show you your polling place.

What do I bring with me?

You must bring some form of ID. This includes one of the following:

Voter ID card

Driver’s license

State ID

Military ID

Passport

Hunting or fishing license

Other current or valid photo ID

Current bank statements

Current utility bills

Paycheck or paystub

Another government issued document

Have additional questions? Check out this Q/A reported by journalist Liz Ruskin and if you’re question isn’t included, email her at lruskin@alaskapubic.org.

Practice ranked choice voting

This year Alaskans will use ranked choice voting. You get to vote for your favorite candidate then say who your next choices would be. You can read all about it here. The best way to learn about it is to try it. Vote for your favorite small mammal below then look at the results.

Not loading? Click here Powered by RankedVote

