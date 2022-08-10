CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. Senate — Pat Nolin

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.

Pat L. Nolin • Party: Republican • Occupation: Heavy equipment mechanic • Age: 61 • Residence: Fairbanks

Relevant experience or prior offices held

For the last 37 years as a shop and field mechanic in the interior of Alaska at shops, construction sights, villages, mines, and Prudhoe bay I been analyzing problems and making solutions .

Why are you running for office?

To try help our great state and nation recover from the disastrous Biden policies that Lisa Murkowski voted for almost 80 percent of time ,this is a shame!

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

Energy, gas, natural resource development; national security (state and national problems). Get rid of so many federal far left anti development laws, push for stronger state rights over land and resources, get gas flowing to full speed, secure our borders.

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

The real problem is the courts refused to look at evidence. This absolutely must be investigated to expose truth and hold accountable anyone involved and also to restore honest elections.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

President Trump told them to peacefully demonstrate, so he has done nothing wrong. If someone is violent then whoever that person is needs to be held accountable for there actions, by the way the democrats need to launch a investigation for the last year and a half as left wing radicals like blm destroyed billions in property burnt cities robbed,injured, and killed people as well as cops , and continue to do so, these people need to be held accountable. All this democrats madness is not even a fraction of the capital 1 time event.

How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?

Like I done for last 37 years in my work: #1 collect all facts , #2 be honest with facts, you cannot lie to yourself or others #3 facts point to truth, truth gives you salutation, we all have to sit down together and be totally honest , with God’s help we can make so much better.

What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?

Immediately turn our gas back on full speed, and build boarder wall yesterday, such easy solution!

Would you support ending the filibuster to make it easier to pass legislation? Would you support any carve outs to the filibuster for key issues such as abortion access?

No , both parties want to keep it and both parties want to get rid of it depending on if it’s to there advantage. No carve outs or everything would eventually be a carve out.

Public trust in the Supreme Court is declining. What do you think should be done to improve trust in the court?

Have a simple coherent test to give to candidates like real basic questions, such as define a woman, etc if the candidates can’t answer basic questions they have no business being on highest court of law, instead they should be appointed to see a counselor or medical help.

Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?

No , this belongs to the states to have the states elected officials by the people to decide

What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?

Punish the criminals automatically life for life, and let nearest of kin vote on type of execution for criminal

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

We need to major on harvesting the cleanest fossil fuel (natural gas) to supply our nation’s energy needs, and even sell excess to other countries, as they do development on other green energy it will naturally overtake fossil fuel but its years away, so don’t destroy our economy trying to force it

Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?

No, they need to be totally honest about the severity and the treatments. We do have excellent treatments but government needs to be honest

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

First of all that federal bill is disasters like everything biden has done, but now that it’s already in motion we need to have a coherent committee to decide where the greatest needs are that would qualify for it.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

No , you have to look at facts(very basic biology and science) and again be honest with facts ,self and others, these answers are so easy but you must be honest , and see truth

What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?

Immediately build wall and you only get in one way (LEGAL)

What is the country’s biggest national security threat?

Biden economic disaster of turning down our fuel production and opend boarder.

Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?

Alaska pump lot more natural gas, US to convert more to natural gas while developing out renewable energy

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

I been born and raised in Northern climate, my grandma was north American Indian, I lived and worked for 37 years from Fairbanks to Prudhoe Bay, villages and mines between, and still am working today. I have calluses on my hands ,I live among the working class the Washington politicians are too detached from reality, they find it to hard to be honest with facts and therefore miss the truth and the solution. But there is hope ! If we can humble ourselves and turn from our wicked way (be totally honest) and pray to God of heaven He will heal our land.! Our best days will come!