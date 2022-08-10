CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. Senate — Jeremy Keller

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.

Jeremy Keller • Party: Nonpartisan • Occupation: Carpenter • Age: 50 • Residence: McCarthy • lightingupthedarkness.exposed

Jeremy Keller

Relevant experience or prior offices held

President Mccarthy Area Council

Why are you running for office?

To hold the medical mafia and all their accomplices responsible for their crimes against us all, otherwise known generally as Covid 19 and The Jab.

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

Our biggest problem is our willingness to accept bribes, otherwise know as federal money.

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

Joe Biden couldn’t legitimately win a game of checkers. The fraud was so thorough and ubiquitous, that the correct question is, ”where if anywhere did voter fraud not occur?”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

This questions’ description of January 6th as a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol is patently absurd. BLM, Antifa, and the general radical left are the sole purveyors of political violence in America today.

How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?

I won’t. I will only and always speak the truth, regardless of whom it irritates.

What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?

The Federal government should collectively resign.

Would you support ending the filibuster to make it easier to pass legislation? Would you support any carve outs to the filibuster for key issues such as abortion access?

Minutia. This is much ado about nothing.

Public trust in the Supreme Court is declining. What do you think should be done to improve trust in the court?

Trust in any and all government institutions can only improve if the citizenry finds their testicles and begins to call things what they are.

Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?

They have the power to do neither. This is an issue for the states.

What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?

Arm and train everyone.

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

I think we should end immediately upper atmosphere chemical spraying, i.e. geoengineering.

Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?

The Federal Government created the Covid Fraud and are responsible for all the deaths and injuries resulting from The Jab, as well as the Global Economic Meltdown that is commencing.

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

I would send all the funds back to D.C. Alaska, by Alaskans, for Alaskans.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

Transgender people in general should keep their personal business to themselves, and obviously biological men should only be able to compete against other biological men.

What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?

Stop immigration until we have that mess cleaned up.

What is the country’s biggest national security threat?

Communist Infiltration, resulting in the chronic inability to reason by the general populace.

Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?

I want Alaska to continue to be the worlds technological leader in clean fossil fuel extraction.

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

We suffer from a crisis of cowardice today. Too many people are just plain weak. That is why the state and country need a Bush rat like me!