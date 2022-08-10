CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. Senate — Huhnkie Lee

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.
Huhnkie Lee • Party: Undeclared • Occupation: Lawyer • Age: 44 • Residence: Wasilla • huhnkielee.blogspot.com/
Relevant experience or prior offices held
None
Why are you running for office?
To save the world
Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.
Eliminate crimes and homelessness
Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?
Biden won the election legally, unfortunately
Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?
Yes
How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?
Unite the left and the right
What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?
Produce Alaskan oil/gas
Would you support ending the filibuster to make it easier to pass legislation? Would you support any carve outs to the filibuster for key issues such as abortion access?
Filibuster is good
Public trust in the Supreme Court is declining. What do you think should be done to improve trust in the court?
No more elitist appointment
Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?
Abortion is ok
What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?
Gun safety education
How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?
Climate change is ok
Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?
Exercise and diet please
The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?
Alaska does not need federal money
Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?
Lgbt-ism is bad
What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?
We need southern border wall
What is the country’s biggest national security threat?
Crimes
Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?
Climate change is ok
What other important issue would you like to discuss?
Pebble mine is good