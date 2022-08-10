CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. Senate — Huhnkie Lee

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.

Huhnkie Lee • Party: Undeclared • Occupation: Lawyer • Age: 44 • Residence: Wasilla • huhnkielee.blogspot.com/

Relevant experience or prior offices held

None

Why are you running for office?

To save the world

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

Eliminate crimes and homelessness

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

Biden won the election legally, unfortunately

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

Yes

How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?

Unite the left and the right

What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?

Produce Alaskan oil/gas

Would you support ending the filibuster to make it easier to pass legislation? Would you support any carve outs to the filibuster for key issues such as abortion access?

Filibuster is good

Public trust in the Supreme Court is declining. What do you think should be done to improve trust in the court?

No more elitist appointment

Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?

Abortion is ok

What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?

Gun safety education

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

Climate change is ok

Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?

Exercise and diet please

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

Alaska does not need federal money

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

Lgbt-ism is bad

What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?

We need southern border wall

What is the country’s biggest national security threat?

Crimes

Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?

Climate change is ok

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

Pebble mine is good