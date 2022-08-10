CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. Senate — Dustin Darden

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.

Dustin Darden • Alaskan Independence Party • Occupation: Journeyman carpenter • Age: 38 • Anchorage: • facebook.com/dustin.darden.5

Dustin Darden

Relevant experience or prior offices held

Board of director member of 1776 Alaska. Author of “discontinuation of water fluoridation” approved petition initiative 2016-2.

Why are you running for office?

I have a vision for Alaska to set the much-needed standard of liberty and justice for this Nation, as U.S. senator I will capitalize on every opportunity to expedite the process. I plan to sound the alarm and mobilize the militia of truth, prosecute the predators, and establish awareness to the people regarding various unaddressed afflictions that have been brought to light due to the lack of accountability and proper leadership of appointed, or otherwise “elected” officials. These predaceous decisions have negatively affected the population of the last frontier and the families & communities of this great state. I stand on the truth and principles laid out in the constitution and holy scriptures, I do not wish to participate in games or put on a show, my goal is to bring light to the unwarranted darkness and make an impact that Alaska desperately needs by addressing the watered-down truths that are attacking, we the people, our indivisible constitutional rights.

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

The freedoms granted to we the people by the First Amendment including the Freedom of Religion, of Press, of Assembly and of course freedom of SPEECH, are ALL under attack. words to the wise, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” ― Ronald Reagan.

I also believe that we the people have the right to be told the TRUTH regarding public health and safety risk factors that are now neglected, as well as consecutively conducted without proper disclosure and/or without alternative options regarding unlawful procedures in state facilities due to Covid bioweapons, pollution, weather modification, 5G radiation, the list goes on with not enough room to spare with only 1000 characters.

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

I believe that what’s done in the dark will always come to light, I almost wish I didn’t watch 2000 mules because it really makes you think, and disturbingly enough this is the reality of our country. I am not omnipresent, but I know someone who is, and now indictable discoveries are available to the public grand jury’s to write a true bill of election fraud and many other capital offenses that I will push for in U.S. senate. For this to even be a question gives me even more motivation to expedite justice, without TRUTH, HOW can we the people TRUST. I know that without solid foundations and upright leadership in place with genuine intentions, nations fail their people.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

I believe that the FBI is a corrupt organization that has jailed innocent Americans and is wasting our resources on this subject. The National Guard that was staged in Washington D.C. prior to January 6th Is now mobilizing across the country and the “threats” are Bible reading “Christian Conservatives”. The stage is being set by our own government against we the people for an inside false flag attack. Remember this when you are told to go left or go right, DONT TAKE THE BAIT! We have issues in our beautiful state of Alaska and America that need immediate attention, limiting factors are devastating our country. I would say that directing our attention to more tangible arguments would be beneficial, how about we speak on education? What have our appointed officials done about the protecting our children? How about Inflation? Or what about tradition? What’s wrong with living right? Where are we going as a country with the mindset of the narrative being portrayed?

How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?

I plan to put aside partisan politics by standing in TRUTH. I am sore to my soul to see the division, and the narrative that supports red against blue, white against black, unpopular opinions consecutively shunned due tyrannical, greedy humans in power. I can’t stand to think of where Alaska will be in years to come, held in FEMA death camps and told to take a mark to buy or sell if this continues. It all comes down to TRUTH, and equity. The diversions won’t stand forever but truth will.

Mark 3:24 And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.

What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?

Disassociate with private corporations like the federal reserve, the world economic forum and The World Health Organization, Put our trust In God and Engage in dialog with the people, back our money with something you can hold in your hand like gold or silver. Cut socialistic entitlement programs, build walls, kick out illegal immigrants flush the compromised judges from sea to shining sea. Stop giving billion-dollar hand handouts to wars and demolition of countries. America is being viciously swept into slavery by design, I will expose the infiltration of those committing sedition against our Great Country.

Deuteronomy 8:18 But thou shalt remember the LORD thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish his covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day. And it shall be, if thou do at all forget the LORD thy God, and walk after other gods, and serve them, and worship them, I testify against you this day that ye shall surely perish.

Would you support ending the filibuster to make it easier to pass legislation? Would you support any carve outs to the filibuster for key issues such as abortion access?

The first Amendment will stand, I believe life and personhood starts at conception, precious and worthy to defend. It clearly states in Jeremiah and Psalms as followed;

Jeremiah 1:5 | Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born, I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.

Psalms 139:13-17 | For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.

I believe that all life deserves a chance. Imagine, if you weren’t given the opportunity to choose life or death. We all are here for a reason, and for yet season.

Public trust in the Supreme Court is declining. What do you think should be done to improve trust in the court?

I will appoint Judges with understanding of our United States Constitution, bill of rights and those who can discern good from evil. TRUTH is always the answer. I think the question should be, what can we the people do to NOT conform to corrupt politics and look at the bigger picture? It’s time to think outside the box, what is being fed is not healthy. It’s quite simple, go by the books. The books state liberty and justice for ALL. Greed and half-truths are unacceptable manipulation. All things have a purpose, I think another big problem is that things are being tampered with and adjusted to please a small percentage of global elite. It’s time to go back to tradition, nothing is new under the sun. And things done in the dark will come undone. Corruption and fear seem to be force fed, when will we the people take a stand for truth?

Ephesians 6:13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand

Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?

If you allow murder of innocent defenseless humans, you have blood on your hands. I understand that many have made the mistake of ending the life of a baby inside of them, but the good news is that God is in the forgiveness, restoration and healing buisness, it’s as simple as repenting and believing what Jesus Christ did on that Cross was for the sins of the world so that ALL that call on His name shall be saved set free of guilt and shame, and become a new creation no longer bound and can walk in peace forevermore. To address babies that are conceived in rape it’s important to punish the perpetrator not the victims of life. The narrative that whoever disagrees with abortion is against woman’s rights is false, its a deeper issue, Personally, I would lay down my life for any child, and I also support and stand up for woman’s rights. John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting Life.

What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?

Our society increasingly has been drifting away from our common heritage and value structure. It used to be that school children could bring a 22 rifle to school for target practice or bag a rabbit on the walk home.

Nowadays children are targets of social control threw computer games, social media, music and tv programs that promote violence, destruction of family values and against God. Our justice Department has organized Fast and Furious a gun running operation with bank financed criminal drug gangs in Mexico.

Our political focus should ultimately boil down to wholesome family values with a moral compass and transparent constitutional policy.

Good role models of responsible gun ownership are Elisjsha Dicken that shot the active shooter at Greenwood shopping mall and saved countless lives.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a EMT trained peace keeper, protecting property, saving lives hero and epitomizes the true American spirit.

Remember what our second amendment is is truly for.

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

I believe we need to get the state and the feds out of the way, encourage families to thrive and multiply procuring fuel, food, water, and materials from the land.

We have a great growing season in Alaska, great for fields of hemp and plants in general. Hemp is a great friend of ours by taking our C02 in exchange for oxygen giving us fresh breathable air hemps green leaves are a nutrient rich fiber source as well as the seeds that are filled with omega fats the flowers make CBD that have an Infinite amount of Heath benefits the sugar rich plant also produces a high-quality alcohol that can be used as fuel and then the left-over fibers can be made into homes. We will be seeing grass yards integrate waving fields of hemp. |Genesis 1:29| And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.

Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?

No, It was a planned attack that ushered in operation warp speed bioweapon shots.

The elites want to reduce the population 90% by 2030, that same evil thought it could kill God about 2000 years ago but that didn’t work. I urge people to not get the jabs being pushed, they are horrible for the immune system and are part of a trans-human experiment. Eat healthy food vitamins and clean unfluoridated water. The same people that war gamed the first plandemic including the shutdown and implementation of mass confusion to lead people to get bio-weapon injections, are now ramping up for round two telling people to get ready for another shutdown another round of death shots and have war gamed for a “global cyber-attack” shutting down banks, transportation, hospitals and would make the COVID 19 event seem like a small inconvenience.

Psalm 10:8 He sitteth in the lurking places of the villages: in the secret places doth he murder the innocent: his eyes are privily set against the poor.

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

I’d take a large black pen and blot out all compromising stipulations so state and local government officials with a moral compass could sign off, no jab money, no pedophile story time money and no CRT money. We also need to stop charging people with Class C Felonies that refuse to give a DNA test at traffic stops and do not allow the accusations of someone being mentally unwell give deputized authority to U.N. Health care workers in detention.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

The distinction of male and female is an important attribute made by God himself, to fight this fundamental concept is fighting against our creator, you can throw out a million lies but it does not mean it’s correct or founded. The attempt to confuse gender is a stress test to see how much the population will accept also controls population. Men pedophiles dressed as females are reading children books encouraging them to have organs removed and to take hormone blockers.

Lu17:2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

Gen 1:27

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.

What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?

Securing our borders and halting illegal immigrants from entering our county is a huge deal, as senator I will use our military in its most important position for our countries boarders pulling troops out of propagated neocon driven wars and protect the American people. What we are currently experiencing is a deal of dissolving our boarders to the point of flying, driving, and shipping in millions and millions of the worst criminals in the world to cities around the country and they come with deadly drugs human trafficking and gangs this is all part of the destabilization of our once free land. We have been sold out at high level. Part of this plan Is to make people feel unsafe in a bad batch mad max bio dome like situation so when the “secure air conditioned”, FEMA camps open and you will go running for safety and food. Therefore, we must Unite right now and vote like life depends on it and get ready remember, we have more in common then we don’t so stay calm God has a plan.

What is the country’s biggest national security threat?

Corrupt public officials that Hide behind corrupted law departments but fortunately here in the state of Alaska we also have the biggest solution which is the Alaska State grand jury clause found in article 1 section 8 of the Alaska state Constitution this gives grand jury’s in our great state the ability to investigate known crimes in the community and conduct private investigations at their own discretion this means you don’t have to go through the prosecutor or the Attorney General this constitutional right is the go around of government corruption As United States senator I will promote the process of public prosecution of known public officials that have been corrupted by snuffing out the attempts of the people to hold accountable officials for their crimes.

Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?

I will begin by halting the intentional dumping of toxic garbage on our people for starters and stop National water poisoning in the form of fluoridation of our community’s water sources, and whatever else is in that bag loosely regulated by compromised regulation networks that I plan to address as well. My goal is to clean house and take names later. I have a vision to bring to light the unlawfulness that has corrupted this state and country due to plandemic. I will take ALL party’s involved to the stand to be questioned regarding these acts and policies passed stripping our rights. All the bioweapon jab co-conspirators are going to prison they will be out of general population and get organic food and have time to repent from sin so they have a chance to escape the eternal hell fire of eternity.

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

I believe that the attacks on our constitutional rights need to be emphasized as a top priority, they are under unprecedented assault. Our government brazenly ignores our constitution. Even our judges won’t protect us. We need leaders who understand the magnitude of this moment and will rise to the enormous challenge, the time is now.

I, Dustin Darden do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, I will not be extorted, bankrolled, or intimidated because I stand on TRUTH, I will serve fearlessly, so help me God.

I would be honored to represent Alaskans vote, vision, and voice in Washington D.C.