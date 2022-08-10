CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. Senate — David Darden

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.

David Darden • Party: Undeclared • Occupation: Pre-revenue startup founder • Age: 40 • Residence: Soldotna • davedarden.com

Why are you running for office?

To improve the lives of all Alaskans, to pay back Alaskans their full statutory Permanent Fund Dividends via AlasKoin, to enable more direct democracy and representation in Congress via AlaskaDAO and to stand up for the Constitutional rights of all Alaskans.

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

One big problem facing Alaska is the issue that has defined Alaskan politics since 2016, the reduction in the PFD below the statutory formula. My plan to pay back the full statutory PFD to Alaskans is to implement a cryptocurrency/token, called AlasKoin, to be distributed to all Alaskans who received less than statutory PFDs between 2016-2022. All Alaskans will get crypto wallets. AlasKoin will be encouraged to be widely accepted around the state as a medium of exchange. Alaska could become a leader in Web3 development. Starlink and other technologies will enable high-speed internet access and high paying remote tech jobs in the Bush and around the state.

Another big problem facing Alaska is politicians promising one thing to get elected, then doing another based on special interest campaign donations. I will create AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation to AlaskaDAO and vote accordingly.

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

I will request input on the 2020 election from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

I will request input on President Trump’s responsibility for January 6th from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters.

How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?

I registered as Undeclared when I turned 18 and don’t plan on changing that. I will request input on complex issues in Congress from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will vote according to the will of the people.

What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?

I will request input on what the federal government should be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

Would you support ending the filibuster to make it easier to pass legislation? Would you support any carve outs to the filibuster for key issues such as abortion access?

I will request input on ending the filibuster and potential carve outs from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

Public trust in the Supreme Court is declining. What do you think should be done to improve trust in the court?

I will request input on what to do to improve trust in the Supreme Court from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?

I will request input on any legislation to limit or protect abortion access from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters, and vote according to the will of the people.

What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?

I will request input on what the U.S. government should do to curb gun violence from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

Congress should allow the maximum possible amount of environmentally responsible oil and gas development in Alaska to enable the best possible economic outcome for Alaskans and the faithful implementation of the State Constitution. Funds should be provided by the federal government to assist with all areas of Alaska impacted by climate change. Mining projects must be implemented in such a way as to not threaten fisheries.

I will request input on balancing new resource development projects in Alaska with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?

I will request input on how the federal government is positioned to address pandemics from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

I would request input from Senators Murkowski and Sullivan on how to get the communities around the state best prepared to maximize federal funding coming to Alaska under the infrastructure bill. I will also request input on the projects most important to Alaskans from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

I will request input on transgender athletes competing in sports according to their gender identity from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?

I will request input on changes to federal immigration policies from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

What is the country’s biggest national security threat?

The Chinese Communist Party, utilizing the means laid out in the book ‘Unrestricted Warfare: Two Air Force Senior Colonels on Scenarios for War and the Operational Art in an Era of Globalization’ in 1999.

I will request input on addressing national security threats from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?

I will request input on emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change from Alaskans via AlaskaDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of eligible Alaskan voters. I will present any legislation on the matter to AlaskaDAO and vote according to the will of the people.

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

How will AlasKoin gain the value of the close to to $10,000 per Alaskan that has been cut to fund the state government? Maybe the oil companies that have benefited greatly under the current tax structure and are planning to use natural gas on the North Slope to mine Bitcoin could divert some to funding AlasKoin. There are a myriad of other potential ways to come up with the approximately $6.5 billion worth of utility to add value to the token and pay back Alaskans their PFDs and I will be seeking input from all Alaskans on how to do so.

AlasKoin will be implemented outside of my governmental duties, but Congress and the SEC are currently implementing rules and introducing legislation that would impact AlasKoin and I will work to protect it when in office.