CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. House — J.R. Myers

J.R. Myers • Party: Libertarian • Occupation: Licensed Counselor • Age: 59 • Residence: Soldotna • johnrichardmyers.com

Relevant experience or prior offices held

Alaska Constitution Party nominee for Governor 2014.; Chairman Alaska Constitution Party, 2010-present; Vice Chairman Alaskan Independence Party, 2008-2010; Joint Operations for Central Peninsula Emergency Medical Services Area and Central Emergency Services Area Board, Seat B, 2010-2011; Haines Borough Fire Service Area # 1 Board, 2012-13.

Why are you running for office?

To be a bold visionary voice of advocacy for ALL Alaskans in the United States of America House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

The economy and defense. Both may be addressed at the same time. Development of Alaskan ports in the Aleutians and throughout, Arctic Infrastructure including an ice breaker fleet and a rail link through Canada.

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

The rigged election laws put in place by both the D’s & R’s have skewed American elections for decades. There will be no free, fair and equal elections until all ballot barriers are removed, there is serious campaign finance reform and all voices of the political spectrum are allowed full participation in the process. Then, and only then, will our elections will be truly legitimate.

For instance, the R’s & D’s have attacked the Green, Constitution and Libertarian Parties in several jurisdictions to block ballot access for their candidates. There is corruption throughout the process with the two big nasty bullies targeting any potential competition. From State recognition of Party status, to filing requirements for candidates, to fundraising, media coverage, debate inclusion, to voting records, chain of custody, ballot counting and certification of results. These are all areas with clearly demonstrated deficits throughout the nation.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

All those who can be proven to have participated in criminal acts need to be held accountable. No one is above or below the law. I support the U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law.

Do you think Congress should pass legislation to limit or protect abortion access?

If elected to Congress, I will seek to introduce and enact a Personhood from Conception Act.

What specific actions, if any, should the U.S. government take to curb gun violence?

The Federal government is charged with protecting federal property directly, and also oversees and interstate travel. Those are the areas in which it has a legitimate role in taking action to curb gun violence. That means federal buildings, properties and TSA. Otherwise, this is an issue for the various states and localities to decide.

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

Very carefully. I oppose the Pebble Mine and other such terrible violations of our lands, waters and skies. We need to develop sustainable alternatives such as solar, wind, tidal, geothermal, and plasma biomass pyrolysis.

How will you promote putting aside partisan politics to address complex issues in Congress?

That’s simple, focus on the real practical needs of everyday Americans. I believe in issues oriented alignments. That is forming working relationships with others seeking similar goals in certain areas, even when other parts of their agenda are widely divergent from my own ideals. An example would be ballot access, which is an issue I have worked on with many people from all across the political spectrum over the years.

Do you believe the federal government is well positioned to continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and other future pandemics that may emerge?

No, they have been tyrannically ham fisted, clumsy and confusing in their response. They have repeatedly violated the Constitutional principles upon which our nation was founded, and they swore to uphold. They have caused untold economic, social and mental health harm. We should never allow a repeat of this to happen again. The urge to act the tyrant has been proven too strong for many government officials to resist. What we have lived through, and are still living under, is Medical Kobuki Theater designed to obtain control.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

I agree with FINA, the world governing body on swimming, on this issue.

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

Strict public oversight and real accountability of how, when and where every cent of it is going. We need a rail link to the Canada and the lower 48 if Alaska is truly to realize its’ vast potential.

What should the federal government be doing to curb inflation and strengthen the U.S. economy?

Stop the presses! No more artificial deficit stimulus spending. We need to look at a Universal Debt Jubilee to prevent the economic tsunami hitting us from destroying us. The only other option is perpetual debt servitude for foreseeable generations.

What should be done, if anything, to change federal immigration policies?

We need to know who is in our country, where, why and for how long. If people are legitimate asylum seekers, we already have laws to address those. If they are violating our laws, they are criminals, and need to be deported.

What is the country’s biggest national security threat?

The Sino-Russian-Iranian-North Korean Axis.

Where do you want Alaska and the U.S. to be five years from now in regard to emissions reductions and adaptation to the effects of climate change?

Alaska should be a leader in the innovation and development of technologies to reduce emissions and to adapt to a more volatile climate. Alaska should be at the forefront of Arctic infrastructure development to take advantage of opening sea routes for enhanced trade and defense.

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

I would like to promote a referendum in the Russian Far East on whether or not they would like to leave the Russian Federation and become part of Alaska! Seriously, we cannot take the Russian territorial claims and threats against Alaska lightly. We must be proactive in our engagement with Putin, and his allies. They understand strength alone and represent an imminent existential threat to us and our allies.