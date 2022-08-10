CANDIDATE Q&A: Governor — John Wayne Howe

The Anchorage Daily News asked candidates for statewide office in the Aug. 16 Alaska primary and special U.S. House elections to answer a series of issue and biographical questions to help voters understand their positions. Some questions were suggested by readers. Read all the responses here.

John Wayne Howe • Party: Alaskan Independence Party • Occupation: Machinist/Owner Howe’s Machine Shop in Fox, Alaska • Age 62 • Residence: Fairbanks • alaskansforjohnwaynehowe.com

Lieutenant governor running mate: Shellie Wyatt

Relevant experience or prior offices held

I have spent many years helping employees get jobs done together, the most difficult would be as Governor. The Alaska legislatures of the past have wasted excessive money, and time, in shear arrogance arguing how they can best spend the peoples money. Before any legislative session starts they need to be made aware of the priority that the 800,000 Alaskans have to decide the use of their own money. Once the legislature no longer has the problem of spending time deciding what to do with other Alaskan’s money, an abundance of time to proceed with important business will be available.

Why are you running for office?

“Alaska for Alaskans” this is my hope, this is my goal.

Name two big problems or challenges currently facing Alaska and how you plan to address them if elected.

Number one problem is the state government, while they correctly sight Federal over-reach, the same is used as an excuse for state under-reach. The state government has title to 26% of the land, yet the Individual Alaskans have less than 1%. The State government has a large amount of right-of-ways that they will not let individuals use. The state government is spending about $15,000 per citizen/ per year. This is not sustainable. The shortcomings are many, blaming the Federal government doesn’t erase the State’s evil.

Number two is actually the worst of all problems, we as Alaskans have allowed the state and federal governments to divide us into groups, and because of the division, we fight against each other, stopping all development other than Government dictates.

Do you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election? If you believe there was fraud, where and how do you think it took place?

The elections have been insecure for several years Ballots need to be on paper, and held for full examination if requested. Many citizens today don’t trust voting, because they are not assured as to the accuracy of the count from computer generated “ballots.” To speculate on what true ballot counts should be is folly, and worse it is a distraction from other frauds, such as the U.S. monetary system, a “dollar” forced upon us, with no true-value,.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Do you believe President Trump should be held responsible for the events of Jan. 6?

Mr. Trump’s actions were childish, however they paved the way for people to accept the inauguration of Joe Biden, had this not been done even more people would still be against the legitimacy of Mr Biden’s presidency. Mr.Trump had legitimate reason to question the integrity of the ballot system. Why did he not address these problems before the election? If I tell you to jump off a bridge, am I guilty of murder? No I am not. The actions of the Jan. 6th hearings is more smoke, and mirrors to keep us from investigating other abuses.

How do you think the Permanent Fund dividend should be calculated?

I would like to see year 1. 50 percent of earnings go to Individual Alaskans, and each Alaskan be able to decide how much of the other 50 percent goes to each of the state government departments, thereby giving them control over government. They could also give more than 50 percent by giving from their personal amount. Year 2. give each Individual Alaskan 60 percent of the earnings, and control over 40 percent, amounts changing by 10 percent each year, until all of the money goes to the individual Alaskans, and the Government only gets what the people decide to give them. This is predicated on the current inflation caused “earnings” Sound economic decision would dictate more secure investments before the fund value goes to zero.

Would you support enacting additional taxes to cover the costs of essential government services? If not, how do you think the state should ensure it has enough revenue to cover essential services?

Never Allow a government to tax people. If the people will not voluntarily give enough for “essential” services, then these offered services are not essential.

Do you support a constitutional convention? If so, what changes would you support making to the state constitution?

A state constitutional convention would likely result in a large amount of changes so that it would be rejected by the voters, and in the end be not harmful as many fear, yet rather a waist of time. The State constitution is flawed in many ways, it is written from the concept of; the Government must exist and rule strongly over all, Instead of the Alaskan belief of Individual ownership of Property, and control of self. The constitution should be amended, but the better way is by electing a Governor, and legislature that will offer individual amendments to the constitution, for the citizens to accept or reject each as they see fit.

Abortion access is currently protected under the Alaska constitution. Would you support any changes to current laws governing abortion access in Alaska?

Wow is this ever wrong. Alaska’s Constitution states: “the right of the people to privacy is recognized and shall not be infringed. The Legislature shall implement this section.” This does not specifically allow abortion. About the 1400′s in English the word abortion was used to signify the natural expulsion of a partially grown baby, or a dead baby. By the 1600′s this word was used in conjunction with the word illegal, to signify a forced expulsion of an immature baby, usually by taking herbal concoctions. Today the word is generally used as a euphemism to keep us separated from the humanity of the baby involved. I prefer the word child-murder, it is more to the point, and being blunt it causes a deeper thought and discussion. Neither side of the “abortion argument” believes it is not human life, it’s just the value of the life that is argued about. I will admit when I first heard of abortion, I thought it was OK, because I put little value on my life at that time.

Do you think Alaska’s economy should be diversified? If so, how do you plan to achieve that goal?

By allowing the individual Alaskans to have the land, and the Money, and the control over access the Individuals will make this state diverse. Any of the Bovine Manure studies that require a person to do X,Y,or Z according to the governments whim is evil. Another evil is this stupidity that asks for investment from corporations. If We as individual Alaskans bring the so called permanent fund home, along with ownership of the land, Alaska would soon have more profitable businesses than any other place in the world, and they would be owned by Alaskans.

Do you support a natural gas line project in Alaska? If so, how do you plan to promote such a project?

First, and foremost we need cheap energy in Alaska. It is cold here, we have stuff to do here. looking at a pipeline to send the gas somewhere else, I do not care about another round of being a 3rd world nation state, with the Darned Feds stealing 1/2 of it. Any plans need to be for use here first, get the fertilizer plant going again, gather funds from Alaskans that want to fund this with their portion of money that we bring home from the permanent fund.

Salmon stocks have declined in recent years. Do you believe there is a need to change fishery management? If so, what changes would you support?

The fact that many do not have as many fish as they want/need shows that work is needed here. Is it the ocean trawlers? Is it the subsistence users that sell fish illegally? Is it poor regulation on commercial fisheries? I will be honest, I do not know. I see too many people looking for a savior or messiah to run government, this is not me, nor am I someone that will treat you as a little child, offering to wipe your butt for you. I would honestly and wholeheartedly seek a solution to this, and ask all of the fish users to help Me in finding the true causes and a reasonable solution.

Drug use is an epidemic in Alaska. What actions do you support to address this epidemic?

Worse than improper use of drugs, is the low quality of the drugs that people get on the street, and end up dead because of drugs formulated by idiots. Prescription drugs need to be legal for all, without a prescription. This worked well in America until the last 100 years of greed. By the Government treating the populous as slaves, the general well being has gone down from where it naturally would be, a proud and free Alaska will still have a few that do not well for themselves but way less than now. Alaska for Alaskans.

What do you see as Alaska’s greatest infrastructure needs and how do you plan to address those needs?

The greatest infrastructure need is for land transportation across pioneer roads. This is easily handled by letting all Alaskans have full access to the RS2477 trails, the State would publish the GPS co-ordinates, and encourage them to be used by all forms of travel, and improvement made by those that could afford to do so. This would also provide fire brakes, and access to fight fires around the state.

How do you think new resource development projects in Alaska should be balanced with the interests of environmental protection and climate change mitigation?

Man-made climate change is a lie, so no need to worry about mitigation. For those who want to protect wilderness areas, they should be allowed to assemble a group of Alaskans that would then use their land allotments to hold, and protect said wilderness, but to no larger amount per individual than is allotted to any other citizen for any other purpose. Much of Alaska will remain undisturbed due to the rugged nature of the land.

Should transgender athletes be allowed to compete in sports according to the gender with which they identify?

Athletics is not the business of the government.

The federal infrastructure bill, which was voted for by all members of Alaska’s congressional delegation, stands to bring millions in federal funding to projects in Alaska. How would you ensure Alaska maximizes the benefits of this bill?

Any of this money that requires us to do according to lower 48 plans would be turned down. We waist a lot of money to re-pave part of the Dalton highway to keep federal funding, this makes the road very bad, and wastes money. I do not want to waste Federally stolen money any more than other monies. The strings attached to Federal money is part of how We are kept from developing our own land.

What other important issue would you like to discuss?

The World is at the major cross road. Worshiping Government will not save You. Isolating from others will not save You. Your fellow Alaskan is Your best survival resource

The Federal Government has violated their contract with the citizens.

I will work free the Nation State of Alaska, from the Fed’s abuse