Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Anchorage’s former health director Joe Gerace took journalists on a tour of the Sullivan Arena shelter on Nov. 1, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An investigation shows Anchorage’s former health director lied about his education and military experience. Also, federal officials hope to expand broadband access throughout the state. And a rural school district is making it easier for local people to become teachers.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Curtis Gilbert in St. Paul, Minnesota

Jeremy Hsieh and Yvonne Krumrey

Will McCarthy in Bethel

and Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.