Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
An investigation shows Anchorage’s former health director lied about his education and military experience. Also, federal officials hope to expand broadband access throughout the state. And a rural school district is making it easier for local people to become teachers.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen, Wesley Early and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
Curtis Gilbert in St. Paul, Minnesota
Jeremy Hsieh and Yvonne Krumrey
Will McCarthy in Bethel
and Laurelin Kruse in Unalaska
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.