Talk of Alaska: Alaskans prepare for the primary election

This is a sample ranked choice ballot for the Division of Elections. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Whether you’re excited or dismayed with the change, Alaskans will have their first experience with the state’s new ranked choice voting method on August 16 for the special U.S. House race to fill the term ending in January. Voters will also decide on a wide range of other primary candidates. Confused? Election officials and voter advocates answer your questions.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jason Grenn, Executive Director, Alaskans for Better Elections

Mary Guilas-Hawver, Get Out the Vote project manager in Kodiak, AKPIRG

Gail Fenumiai, Director, Alaska Division of Elections

Teresa Holt, State Director, AARP Alaska

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.