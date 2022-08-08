Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 8, 2022

The MV LeConte, an Alaska state ferry, sits at the dock in the Southeast village of Angoon on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Nat Herz/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Cruise passengers say Holland America is sending them home on state ferries if they get COVID. Also, inflation and low salmon runs are leaving Yukon River families hungry. And Anchorage schools compete with fast food restaurants as they struggle to hire cafeteria workers.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Olivia Ebertz on the Yukon River

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.