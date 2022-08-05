The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates

Lisa Keller | Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media |
Mary Peltola fishing
Mary Peltola fishing, courtesy Mary Peltola for Congress.
Mary Peltola berry picking
Mary Peltola berry picking, courtesy Mary Peltola for Congress.

Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)

