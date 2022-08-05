State of Art: Emma Hill’s ‘Park Songs’ and celebrating Irish heritage at Galway Days

This week on State of Art we’re joined by local singer-songwriter Emma Hill who tells us about her project “Park Songs.” Hill spent months travelling around the U.S. and Canada visiting national parks, recording notes and melodies along the way. The project is a combination of music, travelogue and advocacy for parklands.

In this episode we also learn about Galway Days which takes place August 13 at Town Square Park. Peggy Monaghan from the Irish Club of Alaska tells us about the upcoming celebration of Irish culture.

