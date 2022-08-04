Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 4, 2022

A sign outside the Anchorage School District’s bus depot advertises open bus driver positions. Without enough drivers, the district may have to suspend some bus routes. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Economists say Anchorage has plenty of open jobs, but not enough workers to fill them. A Ketchikan couple sues over a school’s use of traditional tribal values. And biologists have a shocking new way to catch an invasive species of crayfish.

Reports tonight from:

Riley Board and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

and Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.