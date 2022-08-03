Line One: Mental Health Mosaics — Racism and mental health

On the second installment of Out North’s Mental Health Mosaics, we hear from community members about the ways that racism and discrimination affect mental health.

Mental Health Mosaics is more than just a podcast. It also uses art and poetry to help people explore mental health issues. Check out our website, mentalhealthmosaics.org, where you can see art from around Alaska exploring mental health and download a free workbook with creative prompts, coloring sheets and poetry to help you explore mental health on your own or with the people around you.

